Weybosset Research & Management LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,435 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $233.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.46 and its 200 day moving average is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

