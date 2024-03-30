Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of WHLR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.69. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.