Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Update

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WFCF opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.66. Where Food Comes From has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.77.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFCF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Where Food Comes From by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

