Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Update

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Where Food Comes From Price Performance
WFCF opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.66. Where Food Comes From has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.77.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From
About Where Food Comes From
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Where Food Comes From
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.