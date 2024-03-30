WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of WHF opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $288.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

