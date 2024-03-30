WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WidePoint stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Articles
