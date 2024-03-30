WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in WidePoint by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter worth $25,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

