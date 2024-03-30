Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WVVI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVVI opened at $5.24 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.