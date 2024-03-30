Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
WVVI opened at $5.24 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.70.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
