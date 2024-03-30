William Blair Weighs in on Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.11) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.28. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

