WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Trading Up 6.6 %

WIMI stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 883.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 296,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

