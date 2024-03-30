WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.67

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 19266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $977.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

