Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Bought by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Wolfspeed comprises about 0.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $223,238,000. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,662,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after buying an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after buying an additional 628,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,200,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WOLF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE:WOLF opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

