Workday, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workday in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $272.75 on Thursday. Workday has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,484 shares of company stock worth $126,630,341. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

