WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. 2,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

WuXi AppTec Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

About WuXi AppTec

(Get Free Report)

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.