Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 29th total of 4,290,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 668,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Xometry Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $820.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. Xometry has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.78 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $80,950.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,987 shares of company stock worth $663,000 in the last ninety days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 29.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 11.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,434,000 after purchasing an additional 628,255 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Xometry by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 390,933 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

