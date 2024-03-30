Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 29th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Yunji Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of YJ opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Yunji has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $5.80.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.
Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
