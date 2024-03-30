Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 29th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Yunji Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of YJ opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Yunji has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Yunji in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yunji by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Yunji by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 596,669 shares in the last quarter.

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

