Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($8.08) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.10). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBR. Atb Cap Markets lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $86.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $141.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.13.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $737.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

