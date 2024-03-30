Zacks Research Comments on Plexus Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plexus in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.02. Plexus has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,403,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,403,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $439,284.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,453 shares of company stock worth $3,324,075 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

