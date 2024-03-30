Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Trading Down 0.6 %

ITT stock opened at $136.03 on Thursday. ITT has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $138.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.