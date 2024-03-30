ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Short Interest Update

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 29th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, COO Kevin T. Reardon sold 28,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $32,376.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 638,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kevin T. Reardon sold 28,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $32,376.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 638,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott O’rourke sold 28,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $31,791.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 732,194 shares in the company, valued at $820,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,200 shares of company stock valued at $260,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZeroFox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 59,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZeroFox by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZeroFox stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. ZeroFox has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

