Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,700 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 543,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,571.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 256,080 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,119 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $15.19 on Friday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $301.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

