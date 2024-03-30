Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 84,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,271,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Zuora alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZUO

Zuora Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $34,675.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,899 shares of company stock worth $2,278,816. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 85.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 237,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after buying an additional 406,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 71,782 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 24.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 305,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Zuora by 33.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.