ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,000 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the February 29th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ZyVersa Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZVSA

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ZVSA opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.