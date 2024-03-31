12,625 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,625 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

