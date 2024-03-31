13,217 Shares in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OBK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $968.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $36.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

