13,427 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.47. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

