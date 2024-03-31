1,858 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.30 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average is $136.52. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

