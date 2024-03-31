21,609 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Purchased by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. owned about 0.48% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $136.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

