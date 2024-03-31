239,716 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 239,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,830,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,092,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $78.23 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

