2,694 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.