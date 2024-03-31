2,766 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after purchasing an additional 553,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,536,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,045,000 after purchasing an additional 86,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $88.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

