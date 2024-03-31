2,900 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 89.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PCTY opened at $171.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,947 shares of company stock valued at $9,585,217. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

