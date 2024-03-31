3,135 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

