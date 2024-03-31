31,705 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Bought by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

