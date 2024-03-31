4,912 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ISTB opened at $47.44 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.