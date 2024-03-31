5,169 Shares in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $609.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $56.27.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

