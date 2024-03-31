6,472 Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FBNC stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

