6,902 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in CSX by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in CSX by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 114,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $37.07 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.