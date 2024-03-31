7,901 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Purchased by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

