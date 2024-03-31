8,131 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMJ. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last 90 days.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.