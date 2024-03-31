8,800 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8,160.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1,192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XSHQ opened at $41.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1189 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

