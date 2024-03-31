AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

SKFRY opened at $20.86 on Friday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

