Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 759 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $344.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.02 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

