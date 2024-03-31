Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 4.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

UNP stock opened at $245.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

