Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

