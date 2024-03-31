Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

