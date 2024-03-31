Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Unum Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,378,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

