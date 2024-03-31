Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $12.70 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

