Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 272,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 123,265 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 163,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

