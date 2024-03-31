Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

