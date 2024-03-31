Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $35.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $35,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $191.88 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

