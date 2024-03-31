Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $368,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $518.54 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

